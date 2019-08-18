Fleming wins Meihls Memorial

DeGRAFF – Xenia driver Ryan Fleming scored the biggest win of his career when he won the Bruce Meihls Memorial at Shady Bowl on Saturday.

Fleming was behind the wheel of his Lee Raymond tribute car sponsored by Automotive Parts and Machine. Fleming dominated the event and has won four of the last five races he has run at Shady Bowl. Fleming took home nearly $5,000 for his efforts. Matt Parsons, Buddy Townsend, Shawn Szep and Cody Robinson rounded out the top five. Tyler Mahaffey and Dave Barnhart were heat winners.

The Amsoil Street stock feature was won by Buck Purtee who was driving the “Flying Brick” Mercury owned by John Bennett. It was the second win in a row for Purtee who also set fast time. Phil Gussler was a close second, followed by Mahaffey, Rodney Roush and Jacob Heckman. Jason Mahaffey took the dash win, with Kyle Stager and Chandler Little taking heat wins.

In the Noble Armor Coating mini stocks it was the Jeremy Niswonger show, as he dominated the feature in his The Pines sponsored Neon. Jimmie Huffman gave Niswonger all he wanted but had to settle for second. Nick Barrett was third, with Kevin Baggett fourth and Rob Taylor IV fifth. David Hughes and Baggett won heats, with Taylor taking the dash win.

A 100-lap enduro rounded out the night. Hoosier Chris Jennings won the event. Nick Barrett, Isaiah Markly, Nicholas Meade and Devin Glessner were second through fifth

Ryan Fleming of Xenia picked up nearly $5,000 by winning the Bruce Meihls Memorial at Shady Bowl on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_fleming.jpg Ryan Fleming of Xenia picked up nearly $5,000 by winning the Bruce Meihls Memorial at Shady Bowl on Saturday. Isaacs photo