Kids take over Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway was turned over to the kids for Kids Night on Saturday.

There were big wheel races, penny scrambles and a wrestling exhibition for the little ones. In addition, book bags with school supplies were provided while supplies lasted.

The action soon shifted to the race track. The Dave Nagel Excavating late models were led in qualifying by Xenia driver Ryan Fleming. Seventeen late models took the green flag to start the feature. The pace was slowed by two blown engines in the cars of Josh Smith and Brian Fries. Fleming got out front quickly and opened up a lead. It was the third trip to victory lane for Fleming in his Muffler Brothers ride. Jim Lewis Jr. powered his way to second, Don Mahaffey Jr., was third with Matt Parsons fourth and Shaun Smith fifth. Josh Smith won the dash, with Shaun Smith and Jerry Stapleton taking heat checkereds.

The Wooten Automotive Modifieds took to the track next. Greg Stapleton set quick time over the 15-car field. Germantown driver Bill Burba fought his way to the front in his Platinum Express open-wheeler. Burba was able to open a lead over Greg Stapleton he held until the checkered flew. Greg Stapleton was second with Jerry Stapleton third. Logan McPherson and Mike Carroll claimed fourth and fifth. Steve Snapp carried the checkered for the dash, with Daniel McPherson and Carroll winning heats.

In the Amsoil Street Stocks Josh Sage led the 16-car field in time trials. Buck Purtee of Quincy climbed into the “Flying Brick” owned by John Bennett for the 25-lap feature. Purtee held off Jason Mahaffey before he was able to build a slight lead en route to the win. Mahaffey was second, with Rodney Roush third, Jeremy Wiggins fourth and Jason Drummond fifth. Roush won the dash. Wiggins and Chester Frazier ertr first in heats.

In the Noble Armor Coating mini stocks, 18 cars took the green in the feature. Buck Purtee, this time behind the wheel of the “Baby Brick,” claimed his second feature of the night. Fast qualifier and dash winner Jeremy Niswonger saw his winning streak stopped as he was second. Jimmy McElfresh was third with David Asher fourth and Alec Young fifth. McElfresh and Kevin Baggett were winners in eight-lap heats.

The Heath and Sons Farms Thundercars rounded out the night of speed. Frankie Oakes set fast time. The 15-lap feature checkered fell to Oakes. Alan Lambert, Joe Carroll, Scottie Marquis and Les Rhodes filled second through fifth spots.

This Saturday will see the oval host the Bruce Meihls Memorial. The late models will run 65 laps. Crowd favorite Tim Ice will return behind the wheel of a Smith Motorsports racer. Lap sponsors are needed. Street Stocks, mini stocks and a 100-lap enduro are also scheduled. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

