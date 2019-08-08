DeGRAFF – This Saturday will be “Kids Night” at Shady Bowl Speedway.

There will be big wheel races, penny scrambles and free book bags with school supplies inside. Book bag give-a-way is while supplies last.

On the racetrack will be the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models. Amsoil Street Stocks, Noble Armor Coating mini stocks, Wooten Modifieds and the Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Cars. The Vintage race cars (VARC) will also be running. There will also be a wrestling exhibition for the kids.

The points races are coming to an end with only five points races after this week.

In the late model ranks, Columbus driver Matt Parsons is looking for his second championship as he holds a 43-point lead over Josh Smith.

Bellefontaine’s Logan McPherson holds a two-point advantage over Chris Parker in the modifieds. In street stocks Rodney Roush is looking for his eighth track crown as he leads Jacob Heckman by 33 points. Rookie Joe Carroll is leading the Thunder Cars by 33 points over Scottie Marquis.

Racing will start on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Sean Jones (pictured) won his first-ever Wooten Automotive Modified feature last Saturday at Shady Bowl Speedway. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_SeanJones.jpg Sean Jones (pictured) won his first-ever Wooten Automotive Modified feature last Saturday at Shady Bowl Speedway.