Solemn night at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – The temperature was just right for racing at Shady Bowl Saturday night.

Three classes took to the track with karts being added for an exhibition. The night started out on a solemn note as two drivers were remembered.

Shortly after the late model feature, Columbus driver Mike Holland had health issues. Unfortunately, he passed away Sunday afternoon. Chris Holbrook, a crew member for Jeremy Niswonger, passed away Thursday of natural causes. Both will be missed.

It was Elmer Schaeffer Amsoil Zoil Racing Night on Saturday.

The Wooten Modifieds took to the track for their 30-lap feature, Scott Jones of Columbus led the field to the checkered flag. The win was the first for Jones who dedicated his win to Holland. Daniel McPherson, Brad Yelton, Greg Stapleton and Logan McPherson rounded out the top five. Stapleton set quick time, with Josh Smith taking the dash. Chris Parker and Rob Bryant were heat winners.

The Nobel Armor Coating mini-stocks took to the track next. It turned into a real dogfight as Jeremy Niswonger and Buck Purtee burned up the pavement in a great battle. When the checkered flew. it was Niswonger first with Purtee second. Niswonger dedicated his win to late crew member Holbrook. Following Purtee were David Young, Jimmie Huffman Jr. and Leann Swink. Fast qualifier was Niswonger with the dash going to Purtee. Alec Young and Jimmie Huffman Jr won heat races.

The Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Cars Series event was won by Jared Henderson out of Kennard, Ind. Second place was a real battle between Mike Pippin and Dale Harper, with Pippin coming out on top. Dustin Sapp and Alan Lambert rounded out the top five. Sapp set fast time with Andy Pine winning the dash. Joe Carroll won the heat race for his first win.

The Karts put on an exhibition race that was won by David Gerstner.

This Saturday will be Kids Night. There will be big wheel races, penny scrambles and free book bags with school supplies inside. The book bag give-a-way is while supplies last.

On the racetrack will be the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, Amsoil Street Stocks, Nobel Armor Coating mini stocks and the Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Cars. The Vintage race cars (VARC) will also be there. Racing will start at 7 p.m.

Jeremy Niswonger (pictured) won the Nobel Armor Coating mini-stock feature at Shady Bowl Saturday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_Niswonger.jpg Jeremy Niswonger (pictured) won the Nobel Armor Coating mini-stock feature at Shady Bowl Saturday night.