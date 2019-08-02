Hooks’ catch was 2018 top play

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Urbana University’s Shemar Hooks’ one-handed touchdown grab against Concord has been selected as the 2018-19 Mountain East Conference Play of the Year.

The MEC Play of the Year was selected by a combination of a fan vote conducted via social media, conference administrators and the league office.

Hooks’ catch came in the first quarter in a 31-24 win over Concord in the season finale back on Nov. 10, 2018.

The catch was viewed over 3,000 times on Twitter, over 400 times on Instagram and nearly 400 more times on Facebook.

That catch finished ahead of Marissa Brown’s game-winner against Wheeling Jesuit, Notre Dame’s Jaleel McLaughlin’s touchdown run and Concord’s Yasmin Mosby’s 20-yard goal.

Previous winners:

2014-15: Fabian Guerra (Fairmont State) one-handed catch

2015-16: Rob Reed (Concord) buzzer-beater at MEC Tournament

2016-17: Michael Anderson (West Virginia Wesleyan) 11-yard TD run

2017-18: Quincy Redmon (Fairmont State) 96-yard fumble return

UU shines in classroom

Urbana University posted one of the top team grade-point averages in the nation last year, appearing 16th on the 2018-19 WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Western Illinois, coached by JD Gravina, finished first among NCAA Division I members with a 3.767 cumulative team grade-point average.

Tiffin, coached by Jessie Ivey, led NCAA Division II members with a 3.809 GPA. Shenandoah, coached by Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft, took top honors in NCAA Division III with a 3.764 GPA. Indiana Tech, coached by Jessie Biggs, was No. 1 in the NAIA division with a 3.817 GPA. And Snow, coached by Mike Russell, led all two-year college members with a 3.712 GPA.

UU was 16th with a team GPA of 3.628 in NCAA Division II.

