UU football has 6 home games

Urbana University’s 2019 football schedule features six home games at UU Stadium.

Under fifth-year head coach Tyler Haines, UU will take aim at the program’s first winning season since 2013.

The Blue Knights began the NCAA Division II era with a combined record of 28-16 over four seasons from 2010 to 2013, but have only posted an 18-37 ledger since.

Haines is tied for the second-most wins (15) in school history.

With a solid core of returners and coaching staff, along with momentum from big wins over the past two years, the Blue Knights are hoping to make another leap forward after finishing 5-6 in each of the previous two seasons.

The 2019 gridiron slate features six home games, including two Thursday night contests.

The home opener is set for Thursday, Sept. 12, in a 7 p.m. kickoff against Charleston. The Blue Knights are undefeated in home night games (4-0) since adding lights in 2017.

Additional opponents scheduled to visit UU Stadium include Notre Dame (OH) (Sat., Sept. 28), Glenville State (Sat., Oct. 12 – Homecoming), Concord (Sat., Oct. 26), Fairmont State (Thurs., Nov. 7) and Truman State (Sat., Nov. 16).

UU will open the season at West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Blue Knights’ road trips also include Wheeling Jesuit (Thurs., Sept. 19), Frostburg State (Sat., Oct. 5), West Virginia State (Sat., Oct. 19) and West Liberty (Thurs., Oct. 31).

In addition, changes in ticket prices for this fall have been released. Single-game tickets will cost $10 per person, with the exception of ages 12 or younger and 65 or older, which will cost $5 per individual.

Season tickets and parking passes are also available and can be obtained by contacting Executive Director of Athletics, Larry Cox.

UU quarterback Eddie Stockett (pictured) hopes to lead the Blue Knights to a winning season this year. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_uustockett.jpeg UU quarterback Eddie Stockett (pictured) hopes to lead the Blue Knights to a winning season this year.