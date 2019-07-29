Posted on by

UU announces hoops recruits


Submitted story

Urbana University women’s basketball coach Andrea McCloskey (pictured) recently announced her 2019 recruiting class.

Urbana University women’s basketball coach Andrea McCloskey (pictured) recently announced her 2019 recruiting class.


Urbana University women’s basketball coach Andrea McCloskey recently announced the 2019 incoming class, featuring six newcomers joining the program.

New players include:

KRISTEN DICKISON/PLEASANT HILL, OHIO/MILTON-UNION HIGH SCHOOL

Dickison, a 5-foot-6 point guard, will play both basketball and soccer at UU. Dickison earned four varsity letters in basketball and soccer, then two each in softball and track for the Milton-Union Bulldogs. She earned three all-conference first-team honors in both basketball and soccer and honorable mention in both sports as a freshman. As a senior, Dickison led the Southwestern Buckeye League in steals (5.1 spg) and finished second in scoring (20.2 ppg) to garner recognition on the All-Ohio Division III Honorable Mention Team, All-Southwest Ohio Second Team and 2019 Dabbs All-Area First Team. She finished her career as the school’s all-time leader in steals (308) and recorded the second-most points (1,287) and assists (292).

SHALAYA HEATH/ENGLEWOOD, OHIO/NORTHMONT HIGH SCHOOL

Heath, a 6-foot forward, earned four varsity letters in both basketball and volleyball for the Northmont Thunderbolts. Heath was a three-time all-conference selection in basketball and was voted a second-team performer as a junior, averaging team-highs in points (11.2) and rebounds (5.7). She also picked up 2019 Dabbs All-Area First Team recognition. As a senior, Heath averaged 10.5 points per game and 8.5 boards while leading the GWOC National West Division and finishing sixth overall in the 20-team GWOC for rebounding

KASEY KNIPPEN/OTTOVILLE, OHIO/OTTOVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Knippen, a 5-foot-7 guard, led the Ottoville Big Green to back-to-back appearances in the Ohio Division IV state final and earned first-team All-Ohio and All-Northwest District honors as a senior after averaging 15.3 points per game and 5.7 rebounds. Knippen garnered the Putnam County League Player of the Year award last season and earned All-District 8 honors as both a junior and senior. She was invited to play in the District 8 Coaches Association All-Star Game following her senior season.

ALIVIA KOENIG/BLUFFTON, OHIO/BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

Koenig, a 5-foot-6 guard, scored over 1,300 points and drained 249 3-pointers during her career for the Bluffton Pirates. She earned All-Northwest Conference First Team honors all four years and was tabbed the conference Player of the Year as a senior while averaging 12.8 points per game to lead the Pirates to a co-NWC title. She was also named All-Ohio Second Team and All-Northwest Ohio First Team.

CASSIDY LOVETT/WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OHIO/MIAMI TRACE HIGH SCHOOL

Lovett, a 5-foot-6 point guard, earned four varsity letters in basketball for the Miami Trace Panthers while also competing in softball, soccer and cross country. As a senior, Lovett averaged 8.5 points per game and earned first-team all-league honors, second-team All-District 14 and third-team All-Southeast Ohio. She was a two-time all-league and all-district honoree.

CHLOE SMITH/CAMDEN, OHIO/VALLEY VIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Smith, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard, earned four varsity letters in basketball and was selected All-Southwest Buckeye League Honorable Mention each year. As a senior, Smith led Valley View in scoring (12.2 ppg) and finished fourth in the SWBL with a 47.4 shooting percentage to garner All-Southwest Ohio Second Team and 2019 Dabbs All-Area First Team honors.

Urbana University women’s basketball coach Andrea McCloskey (pictured) recently announced her 2019 recruiting class.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_mccloskey.jpegUrbana University women’s basketball coach Andrea McCloskey (pictured) recently announced her 2019 recruiting class.

Submitted story