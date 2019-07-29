UU announces hoops recruits

Urbana University women’s basketball coach Andrea McCloskey recently announced the 2019 incoming class, featuring six newcomers joining the program.

New players include:

KRISTEN DICKISON/PLEASANT HILL, OHIO/MILTON-UNION HIGH SCHOOL

Dickison, a 5-foot-6 point guard, will play both basketball and soccer at UU. Dickison earned four varsity letters in basketball and soccer, then two each in softball and track for the Milton-Union Bulldogs. She earned three all-conference first-team honors in both basketball and soccer and honorable mention in both sports as a freshman. As a senior, Dickison led the Southwestern Buckeye League in steals (5.1 spg) and finished second in scoring (20.2 ppg) to garner recognition on the All-Ohio Division III Honorable Mention Team, All-Southwest Ohio Second Team and 2019 Dabbs All-Area First Team. She finished her career as the school’s all-time leader in steals (308) and recorded the second-most points (1,287) and assists (292).

SHALAYA HEATH/ENGLEWOOD, OHIO/NORTHMONT HIGH SCHOOL

Heath, a 6-foot forward, earned four varsity letters in both basketball and volleyball for the Northmont Thunderbolts. Heath was a three-time all-conference selection in basketball and was voted a second-team performer as a junior, averaging team-highs in points (11.2) and rebounds (5.7). She also picked up 2019 Dabbs All-Area First Team recognition. As a senior, Heath averaged 10.5 points per game and 8.5 boards while leading the GWOC National West Division and finishing sixth overall in the 20-team GWOC for rebounding

KASEY KNIPPEN/OTTOVILLE, OHIO/OTTOVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Knippen, a 5-foot-7 guard, led the Ottoville Big Green to back-to-back appearances in the Ohio Division IV state final and earned first-team All-Ohio and All-Northwest District honors as a senior after averaging 15.3 points per game and 5.7 rebounds. Knippen garnered the Putnam County League Player of the Year award last season and earned All-District 8 honors as both a junior and senior. She was invited to play in the District 8 Coaches Association All-Star Game following her senior season.

ALIVIA KOENIG/BLUFFTON, OHIO/BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

Koenig, a 5-foot-6 guard, scored over 1,300 points and drained 249 3-pointers during her career for the Bluffton Pirates. She earned All-Northwest Conference First Team honors all four years and was tabbed the conference Player of the Year as a senior while averaging 12.8 points per game to lead the Pirates to a co-NWC title. She was also named All-Ohio Second Team and All-Northwest Ohio First Team.

CASSIDY LOVETT/WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OHIO/MIAMI TRACE HIGH SCHOOL

Lovett, a 5-foot-6 point guard, earned four varsity letters in basketball for the Miami Trace Panthers while also competing in softball, soccer and cross country. As a senior, Lovett averaged 8.5 points per game and earned first-team all-league honors, second-team All-District 14 and third-team All-Southeast Ohio. She was a two-time all-league and all-district honoree.

CHLOE SMITH/CAMDEN, OHIO/VALLEY VIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Smith, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard, earned four varsity letters in basketball and was selected All-Southwest Buckeye League Honorable Mention each year. As a senior, Smith led Valley View in scoring (12.2 ppg) and finished fourth in the SWBL with a 47.4 shooting percentage to garner All-Southwest Ohio Second Team and 2019 Dabbs All-Area First Team honors.

