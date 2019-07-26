Sterling Marlin at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – It is already being billed as one of the best shows of the season at Shady Bowl Speedway.

The track will pay homage to Buster and Bussie Blackford with the running of the Blackford Memorial tonight.

Bussie passed away as a result of a car accident. Buster passed from a long illness. The race will be a 55-lap Dave Nagel Excavating Late Model feature with $1,555 going to the winner.

The duo dominated nearly every track where they unloaded. Tennessee driver Sterling Marlin has already entered.

Marlin, with two Daytona 500 wins (1994/’95), will try to improve on his visit from last year.

Marlin had mechanical woes and finished 19th.

Kodak and Coors Light logos adorned his most successful race cars. He started his racing career in 1976 following in the footsteps of his father, Coo Coo. Steadman, Marlin’s son, has also tried his hand at driving. Sterling was a dominant figure when starting at the old Nashville Fairgrounds.

Upon his retirement from NASCAR, he developed his own short track program and hit the road again.

The Wooten Modifieds, Amsoil Street Stocks, Noble Armor Coating, Mini Stocks and Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Cars will also take part in the night’s action.

Racing will begin today at 7 p.m.

