Hit it farther!

Everyone loves to watch the long ball off the tee and hit that towering drive, but how do you do this with little to no extra effort?

If you are looking for some easy fixes, make sure that you’re teeing the ball in the front of your stance (just inside the ankle of your leading leg) and that the ball is teed up high.

This will promote hitting the ball while the driver is in the upswing and these two points will help accomplish that by increasing loft and lowering the spin rate of the golf ball, in turn adding distance to the shot.

Put these two simple steps into your set-up before swinging and you should see a longer drive instantly.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_unger-1.jpg

By William Unger III Special to the Citizen

William Unger III is the director of operations and director of golf at Urbana Country Club.

William Unger III is the director of operations and director of golf at Urbana Country Club.