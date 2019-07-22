Shady Bowl draws large crowd

DeGRAFF – It was a great night Saturday at Shady Bowl Speedway, as 43 drivers from New York, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan came to DeGraff for the second annual BJ’s Body Shop Bowl Classic.

It was a standing-room only crowd. The night started off with Gary Eaton Jr. winning the RC Enterprises fast qualifier award. Once qualifying was complete it was time for the VCTS drivers autograph session. The fans did not mind the heat to get pictures and autographs of their favorite VCTS drivers.

Sean Frederick won the T & T Auto B Main. Michael Waltrip and all of the A Main VCTS drivers posed for a picture at the start/finish line, before the start of driver introductions. Fireworks were in the air with a lot of hot racing on the track.

Bo Hoelscher in his TJ Stables Honda claimed the second annual Bowl Classic as VCTS Trophy Girl Caitlyn Honious presented the trophy in Victory Lane. Terry Eaton Jr. was second and David Yoder was third.

The race had a rough last five laps. Leader Jess Drook, Tom Gossar and Gary Eaton Jr. made contact. The ensuing crash eliminated Drook and Eaton from the race. Hoelscher took the lead on the restart and never looked back to pick up over $2,400.

The Wooten Automotive Modifieds were also on the schedule. Bill Burba set quick time. The dash was won by Chris Parker with Mike Carroll taking the heat. The Wooten Automotive feature was decided by a crash. Carroll was first with Yelton second when they tangled, it knocked both of them out of the race. Greg Stapleton took over the point in his Springhills open-wheeler at that point. Stapleton went on take the win. This was the first of a four race series. All are 50-lappers with a chance to make bonus money.

Bob Sibila, Logan McPherson, Buddy Townsend and Scott Jones rounded out the top five.

This Saturday will be the Buster Blackford 55 Memorial. Former NASCAR star Sterling Marlin is entered. The 55-lap feature for the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models will pay $1,555 to win. The Wooten Automotive Modifieds, the Amsoil Street Stocks, the Noble Armor mini-stocks and the Heath and Sons Farms thunder cars will all be on hand. Racing will start at 7 p.m.

