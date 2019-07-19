Waltrip racing at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Tonight, Shady Bowl Speedway will host former NASCAR driver and current broadcaster Michael Waltrip, who will compete in a VORES Series race.

Waltrip is a two-time Daytona 500 champion and current NASCAR on Fox broadcaster.

He will come out of retirement and return to his roots., and will finish his career the same way he started it: by racing compacts in the VORES Compact Touring Series.

“I thought it would be great to officially do a 360 by ending my career the same way I started it,” he said.

Rick Young of Shady Bowl was instrumental in putting the wheels in motion to make this event happen for Waltrip.

Times have been changed to try and help the fans and drivers beat the heat. Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. and the front gate will open at 3 p.m. for advanced ticket holders.

General admission will be at 4 p.m. with practice at 5:30 p.m.

Waltrip will sign autographs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be a limit of two autographs per person.

Tom Bigelow, a USAC Indy Car veteran, will drive the pace car and also sign autographs.

Steve Vore, owner of VCTS Racing, is building a special Toyota Celica for Waltrip, which will have a special retro paint scheme painted by BJ’s Body Shop of Dayton. There are 48 cars entered for the event.

Shady Bowl drivers entered include the Eaton Gang Terry Eaton Jr., Gary Eaton Jr. and Austin Eaton. Current track record holder (15.113) Bo Hoelscher will bring along B.J. Honious and Bill Honious. B.J will help sponsor the event. Steve Vore, who owns the series, will also be looking to carry the checkered. Past winners include Gary Eaton Jr. (3), Justin Brown (2), Terry Eaton Jr. (1) and Holli Eaton (1).

The Wooten Automotive Modifieds will also take to the oval with a 50-lap feature paying $1,500 to the winner. The Ohio Truck Series will round out the action. Racing will start at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices at Shady Bowl for the second running of the Annual Bowl Classic sponsored by BJ’s Body shop are as follows: adult $14, seniors $10, kids 12 to 15 $6 and 11 and under admitted free.

