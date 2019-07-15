Fleming wins Shatto Memorial

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway got a full night of racing in the books on Saturday. The car counts were strong in all divisions and fans were kept on the edge of their seats or on their feet all night.

In the Dave Nagel Excavating late models, 18 cars took the green flag for the 110-lap Denny Shatto Memorial. The race is held annually to honor the the memory of the late Sidney car builder. The race paid $3,110 to win.

Xenia driver Ryan Fleming dominated the race in his Muffler Brothers-sponsored ride. Fleming crossed the finish line first to win his second straight feature. Mike Holland finished second. Matt Parsons, Jim Lewis Jr. and Buddy Townsend filled out the top five. Fleming set fast time, with Don Mahaffey Jr. winning the dash. Veteran drivers Bill Cantley and Scott Drake posted heat wins.

The Wooten Modified Series took to the oval next, with Chris Parker of Bellefontaine holding on to the lead to take the feature win in his Zimmerman Reality open-wheeler. Chuck Lensman is the car owner. Fast qualifier Bill Burba was second, with Jerry Stapleton third, Logan McPherson fourth and Daniel McPherson fifth. Scott Jones won the dash, with Buddy Townsend taking the heat checkered.

The Noble Armor Coating mini-stocks filled the oval as they started their 40-lap feature with 29 cars taking the green. Austin Eaton of Belle Center took the win. A post-race inspection led to Buck Purtee and Jimmie Huffman being disqualified. The win then went to Eaton. Justin Pope, Ryan Barrett and BJ Shoffner claimed second through fifth. Jeremy Niswonger won the dash, with Damien Weigel, Nick Hall and Corey Plunkett taking heat wins.

The 100-lap enduro closed out the night’s action. Twenty-eight cars took the green flag. It didn’t take long until there was action all around the oval. A grinding last-lap crash left Kenny Terry’s car in sad shape. Gary Williams took the win in his Quick Parts-sponsored ride. The win was the second enduro win for Williams, as he also won the Clunker Classic last fall. Tyler Mahaffey was second, followed by Terry, Nick Barrett and Isaiah Markey.

This Saturday will see the VORES series in action. It is sure to be the biggest night in the history of Shady Bowl Speedway as the second annual Bowl Classic will be run.

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip will take the wheel of a VORES car and race with the local drivers. USAC veteran Tom Bigelow will drive the pace car and sign autographs.

Gates will open at noon, with practice at 4 p.m. and qualifying at 5:30 p.m. Racing will start at 7 p.m. The Wooten Modifieds will also be in action along with the Ohio Truck Series.

