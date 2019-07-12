The Urbana 8-u Ramjet Allstars baseball team (pictured) recently won a tournament in St. Paris. The team still has tournaments remaining in Kettering and Monroe this summer.

West Liberty I, Levan’s Excavating, defeated Bellefontaine 4, Dairy Queen, 12-4, to finish the season 16-1 and clinch the top seed in the Farm League baseball tournament. Julius Butler and Sutton Wilcoxon fired a 3-hitter on the mound, striking out 15. Jacob Lauck led the offense with a triple and 4 RBI. Aiden Hull had 2 hits and 2 RBI and Carson Vesey had 2 hits and 1 RBI. Pictured are Butler, Garrett Hull and Lauck.