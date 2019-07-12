Mays, YSU to kick off 2019 football season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Urbana High School graduate Nathan Mays hopes to be the starting quarterback for Youngstown State when the Penguins open the college football season against Samford on Aug. 24.

The teams will square off in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., and the contest will be televised live at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Mays, who was hampered by injuries last season, played in four games and started at North Dakota State. At NDSU, the senior-to-be completed 10-of-17 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

As a sophomore at YSU in 2017, Mays played in eight games and started five of them.

In February, Mays was one of eight Penguin players to receive the Missouri Valley Football Conference President’s Council Academic Excellence Award.

Under head coach Bo Pelini, Youngstown State went 4-7 overall last season.

