NFL Films helped make the league what it is today

The NFL would likely not be the mega-business it is today without the pioneering work of NFL Films, which started filming every game with a Hollywood flair beginning in the 1960s.

As a kid in the 1970s, I used to love watching TV shows produced by NFL Films like “The Football Follies.”

It also gave me chills to hear the highlights narrated by the late, great John Facenda, and the slow-motion images of a football in flight were always memorable.

That’s why it was such a thrill to have a crew from NFL Films come to my house four years ago to interview me for a TV program about Hall of Fame Coach Weeb Ewbank.

Champaign County Common Pleas Court Judge Nick Selvaggio was also interviewed for that program, which later aired on Fox Sports 1 and the NFL Network.

Selvaggio and I co-founded Miami University’s Cradle of Coaches Archive nearly 20 years ago.

A production crew from NFL Films will be spending the weekend at Urbana Country Club on July 20-21 to film a TV program to air nationally later this year.

UCC will be hosting the Legends Golf Classic benefiting the local United Way on Sunday, July 21, an event that will feature former NFL players including Hall of Famer Paul Warfield, former Cleveland Browns’ offensive tackle Dick Schafrath (who should be in the Hall of Fame), former Browns’ safety Ernie Kellerman, former New York Giant/Pittsburgh Steeler Don Sutherin and Urbana’s own Roger Wallace, who was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals and later played for the Giants.

A few slots remain open to play in the golf scramble that day, and a few tickets are still available to hear Warfield’s presentation in the clubhouse that evening.

For more information, call Urbana Country Club’s William Unger at (937) 303-0916.

Trivia Time – John McVay – grandfather of current Rams’ Coach Sean McVay – was the head coach of the Memphis Southmen of the World Football League in 1974-75.

This week’s question – Where did Ernie Kellerman played college football?

Reach Steve Stout at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or at sstout@aimmediamidwest.com

