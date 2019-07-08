Four winners at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway fans were treated to a full night of racing on Saturday.

The track put on a show after a wet spring played havoc with the schedule. Mother Nature tried to be the big winner Saturday as rain put a one-hour hold on the action.

The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models were on the racing card and put on a thriller. Jerry Stapleton in the Russ Bobb-owned car jumped out to an early lead. Stapleton was scorching the pavement as Ryan Fleming of Cedarville ran him down. It turned out to be a real battle before Fleming in his Muffler Brothers car got by on the high side. Fleming, seeking his first Shady Bowl win, headed for the checkered. He was able to hold off the challenges of Matt Parsons to secure the victory. Don Mahaffey Jr., Stapleton and Josh Smith rounded out the top five. Fleming set quick time for the class. Stapleton and Kenny George carried heat checkereds. Brad Coons took the dash win for the four quickest cars.

The Heath and Sons Farms Thunder and Lightning cars were highlighted in a great night. They started a series of three races, all 50-lappers paying $1,000 to win. There will also be bonus bucks as the drivers will get points for all three races. Jared Henderson of Kennard, Ind., put his Moore’s Lodge-backed racer out front and dominated the feature. Jameson Owens, Joe Carroll, Zach Doolin and Craig Borland filled the top five spots. Andy Pine set quick time, with Dale Harper winning the dash and Jason Purtee the heat.

The Noble Armor Coating-backed mini stocks were next on the program. Jimmie Huffman of Mechanicsburg put his W Productions- backed four-cylinder out front and went on to win his first feature. Austin Eaton, Corey Plunkett, Jeremy Niswonger and Jordon Sage filled out the top five. Buck Purtee set fast time, with Niswonger winning the dash.

Sidney driver Rodney Roush in his Biggins Small Engine Repair Chevelle took the win in the Amsoil-sponsored street stock series. The win was the first of the season for Roush. Josh Sage was second after working all week to fix his car after a crash the previous week. Jason Mahaffey was third, with Richard Roush fourth and Chandler Little fifth. Mahaffey was fast qualifier.

This Saturday’s program will pay tribute to local car builder Denny Shatto. The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models will run a 110-lap feature paying $3,110. The Wootens Automotive Modifieds, the Noble Armor Coating Mini Stocks and a 100-lap enduro will also be on hand.

Racing will start at 7 p.m.

Jimmie Huffman of Mechanicsburg (pictured) won the Nobel Armor Coating mini-stock feature at Shady Bowl Saturday night. He lost his right rear tire on the last lap during his first feature win. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_huffman.jpg Jimmie Huffman of Mechanicsburg (pictured) won the Nobel Armor Coating mini-stock feature at Shady Bowl Saturday night. He lost his right rear tire on the last lap during his first feature win.