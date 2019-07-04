July 21 will be an historic day in the county

It should be quite a sports day here in Champaign County on Sunday, July 21.

Urbana Country Club, 4761 E. U.S. Highway 36, will host the Legends Golf Classic that day, an event benefiting the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties that will feature the most former professional star athletes ever assembled in one place in this county’s history.

Sports legends scheduled to take part in the golf scramble on July 21 include Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Paul Warfield, Ohio State football great/former major league baseball pitcher Galen Cisco, former Cleveland Browns’ Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dick Schafrath, former Cleveland Browns’ Pro Bowl safety Ernie Kellerman, former major league pitchers Ed Whitson, Fred Scherman and Jon Warden, former Ohio State standout/Canadian Football Hall of Famer Don Sutherin, 1964 Olympic gold medal-winning basketball player George Wilson and Urbana native Roger Wallace, who played wide receiver alongside Warfield for the Memphis Southmen of the World Football League in 1975.

There might even be a surprise legend or two.

A production crew from NFL Films will be in attendance at UCC on July 21 to film a program to air later this year on national television, which should make the day even more special.

A similar legends event was held the past seven years in Clark County at Mitchell Hills Club, which went out of business at the end of 2018.

The historic Urbana Country Club course, which opened in 1922, should be the perfect venue for this event.

The original nine holes were designed by P.F. Dye – father of world-renowned golf course designer Pete Dye – and the second nine holes were done 70 years later by Pete’s son, P.B. Dye, who is also an acclaimed course designer. P.B. Dye owns a home near the second tee at UCC.

In addition, legendary golfers Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead squared off in exhibition matches at Urbana Country Club in 1956 and 1957.

For information on how to register to play in the Legends Golf Classic or attend the dinner that evening, call UCC’s William Unger at (937) 303-0916.

––––

Trivia Time – Former Green Bay Packers’ head coach Mike Sherman is the father-in-law of Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor.

This week’s question – Who was the head coach of the Memphis Southmen of the World Football League?

Reach Steve Stout at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or at sstout@aimmediamidwest.com

