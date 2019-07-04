It’s CDL Night at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will welcome all drivers who hold a current CDL license on Saturday.

CDL holders will be admitted to the grandstand for half-price. Mars Trucking will sponsor the event. The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, the Amsoil Street Stocks and the Noble Armor Coating Mini Stocks will hit the pavement.. The Heath and Sons Farms Thunder and Lightning cars will compete in a 50-lap feature.

This is the first of three races for the series.

All three races will pay $1,000 to the winner. There will be an overall champion crowned after the last race. The final two races are Aug. 3 and Sept. 7.

Racing will start on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Last Saturday’s racing ended in controversy.

The Wootens Automotive Modifieds feature saw two cars fail post-race inspection. Bill Burba and Jerry Stapleton failed post-race inspections leading to them being disqualified. Burba was the winner when the race was over looking to have his third straight victory. However, the inspection took the win away. Greg Stapleton was declared the winner.

The track announced a new race for late in the season – the “36 Hours of Shady Bowl.” It will be a 36-hour race starting Nov. 1 and ending Nov. 3. Rules are on the Facebook Shady Bowl page.

