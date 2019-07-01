Hot racing night at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – It was the hottest night of the season for Shady Bowl Speedway Saturday night. The heat led to some fantastic racing as four classes of cars took over the speedway.

In the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, former track champion Matt Parsons powered his way past early leader Kenny George at the checkered to take the win. The win was the first of the season for Parsons. He also set quick time in his Ohio State Pallets sponsored racer. George appeared to have the win in hand until Parsons sped by. Josh Smith was third, with Caleb Reschar fourth and Buddy Townsend fifth. Smith carried the checkered for the dash, with Reschar and Jim Lewis Jr. banking heat win money.

The Noble Armor Coating mini-stocks saw nearly a full field of cars take to the track for their feature. Jeremy Niswonger set quick time as he attempted to win his third straight feature. Niswonger’s bid to win came up short, as he was third in the feature. Piqua’s Corey Plunkett in his Piqua Muffler four cylinder picked up his second win of the season as he held off Buck Purtee for the win. Matt Kessler was fourth and Mike Wintrow fifth. Plunkett won the dash with Jimmie Huffman and B.J. Shoffner heat winners.

The Amsoil Street Stocks saw a great battle between Dayton’s Jason Mahaffey and seven-time track champion Rodney Roush. The duo had fans up and cheering as they battled for the win. The checkered flew and Mahaffey was the winner in his Quick Parts Chevy. The first lap was a rough one, as Josh Sage, Nate Purtee and Chad Small tangled in turn 4. Sage and Purtee were done for the night. John Hicks, Jacob Heckman and Chandler Little rounded out the top five. The dash was won by Rodney Roush and the heat win went to Robert Roush.

Wooten Modified results were unofficial at press time.

It will be CDL night at Shady Bowl this Saturday. Active CDL license holders will be admitted for half-off general admission tickets. The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, the Amsoil street stocks, the Noble Armor Coating mini stocks and the Heath and Sons Farms Thundercars will be in action.

Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

Matthew Parsons (pictured) was the winner of the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Model feature at Shady Bowl Saturday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_parsons.jpg Matthew Parsons (pictured) was the winner of the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Model feature at Shady Bowl Saturday night.