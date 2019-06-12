Over the Hilltop disc golf tourney set for June 22

The Urbana Hilltop Disc Golf Club will be hosting the Second Annual “Over The Hilltop” Disc Golf Tournament.

The event will be held at the Hilltop Disc Golf Course at Melvin Miller Park on Saturday, June 22.

This is a fun event for seniors that will begin at 10 a.m. with registration ($20) at 9 a.m.

Entrants will play one round only (short baskets) and will compete for prizes including a 75 percent cash payout (25 percent to benefit the club for course improvement).

There will be three divisions (men and women combined):

1. Senior (50 – 59)

2. Super Senior (60 – 69)

3. Just Plain Old (70+)

Sponsors include Hazy Shade and Innova. The event is not rain or shine.