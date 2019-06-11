Put the work in where it counts!

Many people like to go to the driving range and hit full shots to practice.

This leaves out one of the most important parts of the game which is the approach to the green and putting.

Most of the short shots consist of chipping and putting not to mention 60 percent of the game is played within 100 yards of the green.

If you have an hour to practice, you should use the same percentage to work on your short game, chipping, pitching and putting – 40 minutes on those important aspects and 20 minutes on the full swing.

You will see your scores start to lower if you do.

Unger

By William Unger III Special to the Citizen

William Unger III is the director of operations and director of golf at Urbana Country Club.

