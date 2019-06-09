Townsend wins late model feature

DeGRAFF – A full field of stock car racing treated fans to a night of speed at Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday.

In a season dominated by bad weather, the hillside oval got in only its second program of the year. The pit area was full and the fans were as charged up as the drivers. Mother Nature gave it one shot but could only muster a weak shower.

The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models started off the night’s action. The late model feature saw 18 drivers take the green flag to start the feature. Columbus driver Buddy Townsend jumped out front in his Eakin Road Tire Chevy. Townsend set the pace with fast qualifier Matt Parsons, Josh Smith, Don Mahaffey Jr. and Jim Lewis Jr. battling in a great race. When it was all over Townsend won the race followed by Parsons, Smith, Mahaffey and Lewis. Last week’s feature winner, Scott Drake, won the dash, with Brian Brandyberry and Tyler Mahaffey taking heat checkereds.

The Wooten Automotive modifieds took to the track next. Sixteen cars roared into action at the drop of flagman Charlie Gifford’s green flag. Germantown driver Bill Burba put his Platinum Express open wheeler out front setting a torrid pace. Burba carried the checkered when the race was over. Chris Parker, Buddy Townsend, Greg Stapleton and fast qualifier Brad Yelton rounded out the top five.

Gregg Jackson was the dash winner with Burba and Ralph Harrod winning heats.

The Amsoil Street Stocks put on a great show trading paint and positions the entire 25 laps. Piqua driver Josh Sage pushed his Harrod Septic Solutions sponsored car to victory. Sage turned in a super effort to run the high groove to take the lead and the win. Rodney Roush battled with Sage but finally gave up the spot to finish second. Rob Schaeff, Jacob Heckman and Richard Roush rounded out the top five. The dash checkered went to Heckman, with Buck Purtee and Chad Small II winning heats. Josh Smith set fast time.

The Noble Armor Coating mini stocks saw 29 cars go through tech inspection. In what turned out to be the race of the night, the front wheel drive racers put on a display of driving, bumping and speed that had the fans on their feet. The racing saw Jeremy Niswonger in his Donay Chiropratic car show the quickest way around the oval. Niswonger fended off a late race charge by Justin Pope. Pope fell short at the checkered, as he watched Niswonger take the win. Corey Plunkett , Josh Foltz and Jimmy McElfresh rounded out the top five. Niswonger won the dash, with Damion Weigel, Matt Hagood and Nick Hall taking home heat win money.

This Saturday will be the Bobby Korn Memorial for the late models. A 72-lap, $1,720 purse is up for grabs for the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models. The Amsoil Street Stocks, Noble Armor Coating mini stocks and Heath Farms Thunder Cars are also on the schedule. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

Buddy Townsend (pictured) was the winner of the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Model feature at Shady Bowl on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_townsend1.jpg Buddy Townsend (pictured) was the winner of the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Model feature at Shady Bowl on Saturday.