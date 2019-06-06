WL-S Spring Awards

West Liberty-Salem High School recently hosted its annual spring athletic awards ceremonies.

Among the many athletes honored, there were many outstanding accomplishments.

In track, girls 4-year participation plaques went to Addy Johnson and Paige Shafer. Addy also received a 4-year letter and Scholar athlete. 3-year letters went to Paige Shafer, Grace Adams, Alex Burton, Megan Dillon, Lydia Moell and Savannah Weaver. Lydia was also the most valuable field event participant. Madison Bahan was awarded the Most Improved. Kaylee Levan and Selena Weaver got co-varsity hustle. Megan Adams and Emily Hollar were co-most valuable runners.

Lydia Moell, Grace Adams, Grace Estes, Katelyn Stapleton and Kaylee LeVan earned Academic All-Ohio recognition at this year’s OHSAA State Track and Field Championships.

In boys track, Zach McCall and Konner Smith received a 3-year letter and a 4-year participation plaque. Trenton Douthwaite was scholar athlete and got the varsity hustle award. Jack Eggleston was the most valuable runner. Noah Wilcoxon was awarded the most valuable field event participant. Luke Hudson got reserve hustle. Tate Yoder got most improved.

In softball, 4-year participation plaques went to Kelsey Day, Maddie Estes, Olivia Milliron, Arrah Sandy and Hallie Strapp. Kelsey, Arrah and Hallie also received 4-year letters. Offensive most valuable player went to Kelsey. Defensive most valuable player went to Maddie. Scholar athlete was Arrah. Varsity hustle went to Hallie. Emily Bolton got reserve hustle. Rachel Hostetler was most improved.

In baseball, Jacob Vanhorn received a 3-year letter, 4-year participation and varsity hustle. Trevor Woodruff got 3-year letter and most valuable player. Patrick Harr was scholar athlete. Nick Burden got the batting title and most improved. Jameson Legge got reserve hustle.