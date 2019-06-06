Shady Bowl will try again

DeGRAFF – The stage is set for another battle on Saturday between Mother Nature and Shady Bowl Speedway owner Rick Young.

Mother Nature has a commanding lead over Young with six victories. Young only has one win.

Seems like every Saturday it either rains, turns cold or the parking lot is swamped.

Young has had it rough thus far, but he has high hopes for Shady Bowl Nation to get in another action-packed night of speed Saturday night. Fans holding rain checks can use them on June 8, June 15 or June 22.

A slight change from the schedule will do away with double points. The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, The Wooten Automotive Modifieds, The Amsoil Street Stocks and the Noble Armor Coating Mini Stocks will trade paint.

It will also be Relay for Life and Bike Night.

Racing will start at 7 p.m.

M’burg basketball camp

The Mechanicsburg Boys Basketball Annual Skills Camp for boys in grades 1-8 will be held June 17-20 from 9 a.m. to noon each day in the Mechanicsburg High School gymnasium

For more information, call (937) 508-3775.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_noble.jpg