Mechanicsburg falls in state title game

AKRON – Antwerp defeated Mechanicsburg, 5-0, in the Division IV softball state championship game on Sunday morning.

The state title was the first ever for Antwerp (22-2).

The contest was scoreless until the fifth inning, when Antwerp finally got to Mechanicsburg starting pitcher Francys King.

Antwerp’s pitcher set a Division IV state tournament record for strikeouts in the game.

Mechanicsburg finishes the season at 21-4 overall.

The championship game had been postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather.

Mechanicsburg pitcher Francys King (pictured) took the loss against Antwerp in Sunday’s Division IV softball state championship game. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_francysking-2.jpg Mechanicsburg pitcher Francys King (pictured) took the loss against Antwerp in Sunday’s Division IV softball state championship game.