Mechanicsburg falls in state title game

AKRON – Antwerp defeated Mechanicsburg, 5-0, in the Division IV softball state championship game on Sunday morning.
The state title was the first ever for Antwerp (22-2).
The contest was scoreless until the fifth inning, when Antwerp finally got to Mechanicsburg starting pitcher Francys King.
Antwerp’s pitcher set a Division IV state tournament record for strikeouts in the game.
Mechanicsburg finishes the season at 21-4 overall.
The championship game had been postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather.
Mechanicsburg pitcher Francys King (pictured) took the loss against Antwerp in Sunday’s Division IV softball state championship game.