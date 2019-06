COLDWATER – Mechanicsburg’s greatest baseball season ever came to an end on Saturday as the Indians lost to Minster, 13-2, in a Division IV regional semifinal.

August Boehnlein had 5 RBI for Minster, which jumped out to a big lead early in the contest.

Lane Casey took the loss for Mechanicsburg, which finishes at 21-8 overall.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_casey.jpg