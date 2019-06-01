WL-S girls claim state title

COLUMBUS – The West Liberty-Salem girls track team won the Division III state championship on Saturday.

The Tigers had 50 team points to claim the title. Archbold was second with 39.

During Saturday’s finals, the WL-S 800-meter relay team (Kaylee LeVan, Grace Estes, Alex Burton and Emily Hollar) won the state title in a time of 1:44.24.

The Tigers’ 1,600-meter relay team (Emily Hollar, Madison Bahan, Grace Estes and Katelyn Stapleton) placed second in a time of 3:59.95.

WL-S’s Megan Adams placed second in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:01.12.

WL-S’s Emily Hollar placed fourth in the 400-meter dash in a time of 57.22.

The WL-S 400-meter relay team (Kaylee LeVan, Lydia Moell, Grace Estes and Alex Burton) placed fifth in a time of 50.34.

On Friday for the WL-S girls team, the 3,200-meter relay team won the state title and Lydia Moell placed fourth in the pole vault.

Mechanicsburg’s Chayse Propst placed seventh in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.44.

Triad’s Dominick McFarland placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 40.17 and Triad’s Eli O’Brien placed seventh in the 200-meter dash in a time of 22.80.

