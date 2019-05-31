WL-S wins 3,200 relay title

COLUMBUS – The West Liberty-Salem girls 3,200-meter relay team won the Division III state title here on Friday.

The relay team, which is comprised of Megan Adams, Grace Adams, Madison Bahan and Katelyn Stapleton, won the race in a school-record time of 9:19.08.

WL-S beat the second-place team from Minster by 11 seconds. The Tigers had placed second to Minster the week before at the regional meet.

In addition, WL-S’s Lydia Moell placed fourth in the pole vault with a 12-02.

In prelims on Friday, the WL-S girls 4×200 relay team comprised of Kaylee LeVan, Grace Estes, Alex Burton and Emily Hollar qualified for today’s state final by running a 1:44.53.

The WL-S girls 4×100 relay team comprised of Kaylee LeVan, Lydia Moell, Grace Estes and Alex Burton qualified for today’s state final by running a 50.02.

WL-S’s Emily Hollar qualified for today’s state final in the 400-meter dash by running a 57.31.

WL-S’s girls 4×400 relay team comprised of Emily Hollar, Madison Bahan, Grace Estes and Katelyn Stapleton qualified for today’s state final by running a 4:02.87.

Mechanicsburg’s Chayse Propst qualified for today’s state final in the 100-meter dash by running an 11.1.

Triad’s Dominick McFarland qualified for today’s state final in the 300-meter hurdles by running a 39.62.

Triad’s Eli O’Brien qualified for today’s state final in the 200-meter dash by running a 22.46.

Action later in the day on Friday was delayed by inclement weather.

Members of the WL-S girls 3,200-meter relay team – Katelyn Stapleton, Madison Bahan, Grace Adams and Megan Adams – pose after winning the Division III state title on Friday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_wls4x800.jpg Members of the WL-S girls 3,200-meter relay team – Katelyn Stapleton, Madison Bahan, Grace Adams and Megan Adams – pose after winning the Division III state title on Friday. Photos by John Coffman Photography WL-S’s Grace Adams (right) hands the baton to teammate Madison Bahan during the 3,200-meter relay at the Division III state meet on Friday. The Tigers won the state title in a time of 9:19.08. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_wls32002.jpg WL-S’s Grace Adams (right) hands the baton to teammate Madison Bahan during the 3,200-meter relay at the Division III state meet on Friday. The Tigers won the state title in a time of 9:19.08. Photos by John Coffman Photography Mechanicsburg’s Chayse Propst (right) qualifies for today’s state final in the 100-meter dash during Friday’s prelims. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_propst.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Chayse Propst (right) qualifies for today’s state final in the 100-meter dash during Friday’s prelims. Photos by John Coffman Photography Triad’s Dominick McFarland (right) qualifies for today’s state final in the 300-meter hurdles during Friday’s prelims. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_mcfarland300.jpg Triad’s Dominick McFarland (right) qualifies for today’s state final in the 300-meter hurdles during Friday’s prelims. Photos by John Coffman Photography