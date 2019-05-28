Graham 8th graders with championship

The Graham Falcons 8th grade baseball team won the club championship game and finished the season 11-0. Pictured are, back row from left, Ayden Tudor, Casey Kelley, Coach Errett, Sam Ludlow, Coach Ludlow, Josh Still, Coach Sells, Tristan Maxwell, front row from left, Logan Errett, Sam Comer, Eli Hollingsworth, Ben Sells, John Bibbee, Carson McKenzie. Not pictured, Chandler Grimes. Coach Martin for contributing to the team’s success.

