DeGRAFF – In a familiar scene, rain forced the cancellation of the scheduled racing at Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday.

The rural oval has suffered through five rainouts already this season.

Mother Nature let promoter Rick Young have what looked to be a break on drying the racing surface on Saturday, but it was not to be.

As the track crew was making a little headway in drying the track, the clouds opened up to rain again, which brought the racing to a halt.

Fans holding rain checks will be permitted to use them the next three weeks.

This Saturday will see the Modifieds compete in the first of four Hero Series for the Modifieds. The race is sponsored by Wootens Automotive and Towing. The four races will offer a bonus to the top drivers. The Amsoil Street Stocks, the Noble Armor Coating mini stocks and the Heath Farms Thundercars are also on the schedule. A make-up date will be announced for the Military Night.

Racing will begin on Saturday at 7 p.m.