WL-S girls send 9 athletes to state meet

TROY – The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team won its first Division III regional title Friday night at Troy Stadium.

The Tigers qualified nine athletes to state in 10 events.

The top four placers in each event qualified for next week’s state meet.

The Tigers had first-place finishes from Megan Adams in the 1,600 (4:59.08), Emily Hollar in the 400 (57.69), the 4×200 relay team of Kaylee LeVan, Grace Estes, Alex Burton and Emily Hollar (1:44.66) and the 4×400 relay team of Emily Hollar, Madison Bahan, Grace Estes and Katelyn Stapleton 4:00.63.

The 4×200 and 4×400 teams also set school records.

Placing second for WL-S were Lydia Moell in the pole vault (11-4), Katelyn Stapleton in the 800 (2:17.72), Megan Adams in the 3,200 (11:30.67) and the 4×100 relay team of Kaylee LeVan, Lydia Moell, Grace Estes and Alex Burton (49.89).

Qualifying for state with third-place finishes were Emily Hollar in the 200 (26.16) and Grace Adams in the 3,200 (11:38.89).

Mechanicsburg’s Chayse Propst qualified for state by placing second in the 100 (11.15).

Triad’s state-qualifiers included Dominick McFarland (third in the 300 hurdles, 40:14) and Eli O’Brien (third in the 200, 22.42).

The WL-S boys 3,200 relay team and Mechanicsburg pole-vaulter Joey Mascadri qualified for state during last Wednesday’s regional prelims.

The Division III state meet will start Friday morning at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. The finals will be held next Saturday morning.