WL-S falls in regional final; Mechanicsburg wins

DAYTON – West Jefferson defeated West Liberty-Salem, 4-2, in a Division III regional softball final on Saturday at Wright State.

The game was tied, 2-2, through four innings before West Jefferson scored single runs in the fifth and seventh.

Kelsey Day took the loss, allowing eight hits. WL-S committed four errors in the game.

For the Tigers (20-10), Hanna Riblet was 2 for 3, Olivia Milliron was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Maddie Estes had a double.

Mechanicsburg wins

GREENVILLE – Mechanicsburg beat Minster, 8-4, in a Division IV regional softball final on Saturday.

“The girls played well today,” said Mechanicsburg Coach Abbey DeLong. “They stayed with the plan and got the job done. We had strong pitching, strong hitting and good defense.

Our goal every time out is to stick with the plan and win the day,” she added. “They are a great group of kids. They work hard every day. There has never been a doubt in my mind that they belong in the final four.”

The Indians (20-3) advance to play a state semifinal game on Friday afternoon at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

West Liberty-Salem’s Hanna Riblet (left) tags out a West Jefferson runner at third base during Saturday’s Division III regional final at Wright State. The Tigers lost, 4-2. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_riblet-2.jpg West Liberty-Salem’s Hanna Riblet (left) tags out a West Jefferson runner at third base during Saturday’s Division III regional final at Wright State. The Tigers lost, 4-2. Photo by John Coffman Photography