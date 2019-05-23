Shady Bowl welcomes military members

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will try and get another full night of racing action in on Saturday.

The track has suffered through four rainouts thus far.

This Saturday will be “Military Night.” All military members both active and veterans will be admitted free of charge to the grandstands (must have proper ID).

Last week’s Dave Nagel Excavating late model feature winner Scott Drake of Xenia will try and make it two in a row. Drake’s car is owned by former driver Russ Bobb, who is an Army veteran.

Last week’s Wooten Automotive Modified feature winner Gregg Jackson will be trying to get back to victory lane. Piqua’s Rob Schaff will try and win his second Amsoil Street Stock feature. Noble Armour Coating is sponsoring the mini stocks, which saw Corey Plunkett post his first feature win last week. Andy Pine won the Heath Farms Thundercars feature.

Racing will start on Saturday at 7 p.m.