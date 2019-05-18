WL-S girls win district title

PIQUA – The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team held off Fort Loramie to win its second consecutive Division III district title Saturday at Alexander Stadium.

WL-S had 139 team points, compared to 123 for Fort Loramie. Mechanicsburg was 14th and Triad was 18th.

The top four individuals qualified for this week’s regional meet in Troy.

Freshman Megan Adams led the Tigers, winning the 1,600-meter run (5:05.74) and the 3,200-meter run (11:45.42). Fellow freshman Emily Hollar set a school record in the 400-meter dash, winning the event in 57.49.

Also placing first for WL-S were Lydia Moell in the pole vault (10-6) and the 4×400 relay team of Emily Hollar, Madison Bahan, Grace Estes and Katelyn Stapleton (4:07.24).

Placing second were Madison Bahan in the 400\-meter dash (1:00.34), Katelyn Stapleton in the 1,600-meter run (5:21.41), the 4×200 relay team of Kaylee LeVan, Emily Hollar, Alex Burton and Grace Estes (1:47.06) and the 4×100 relay team of Kaylee LeVan, Lydia Moell, Grace Estes and Alex Burton (50.58).

Finishing in third place were Lydia Moell in the 300-meter hurdles (47.12) and Katelyn Stapleton in the 800-meter run (2:25.43) and Emily Hollar in the 200-meter dash (26.70).

Alex Burton rounded out the WL-S regional qualifiers, placing fourth in the 100-meter dash (13.11).

The WL-S boys track team placed fourth at the district meet with 49 points.

WL-S was led by junior Jack Eggleston and junior Noah Smith at the district meet. Eggleston was district-runner up in the 400-meter dash (52.22) and was on the third-place 4×800 relay team as well. Smith was district runner-up in the 3,200-meter run (10:20.45) and was also on the third place 4×800 relay team.

The 4×800 relay team of Jack Eggleston, Isaac Brown, Noah Smith and Gavin Harrison placed third to qualify for the regional meet.

Dylan Lauck was fourth in the 3,200-meter run (10:22.96) and Konner Smith placed fourth in the pole vault (12-4) to qualify for the regional, as well.

The Mechanicsburg boys team placed 13th at the district meet.

Chayse Propst won the 100-meter dash (11.24) to advance to the regional meet.

In the pole vault, Joey Mascadri placed third (12-8) to advance.

The following are Triad’s results from our District meet at Piqua today.

The Triad boys team placed fifth.

Dominick McFarland placed third in the 300 hurdles and first in the 110 hurdles to advance to the regional in both events.

Eli O’Brien placed third in the 100 and first place in the 200 to advance to regional in both events.

The 4×100 relay team of Mason Harper, Dominick McFarland, Dylan Van Tassell and Eli O’Brien also advanced by placing fourth.

The Division III regional meet will be held at Troy with prelims on Wednesday and finals on Friday.

Division II

ST. PARIS – The only local regional qualifier from the Division II district track meet was Urbana’s Nick Agerter, who had a 13-0 in the pole vault to place third.

The Graham boys placed 15th out of 16 teams at the district and Urbana was 16th. The Falcon girls placed 15th.

The Division II regional meet will be held Thursday and Saturday at Piqua.

WL-S’s Jack Eggleston competes in the 400-meter dash at the Division III district meet on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_eggleson.jpg WL-S’s Jack Eggleston competes in the 400-meter dash at the Division III district meet on Saturday. Photo by Ben Robinson Graham’s Jason Howard runs in the 100 meters during Saturday’s Division II district finals at GHS. Howard placed fifth and did not qualify for the regional. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_jasonhoward.jpg Graham’s Jason Howard runs in the 100 meters during Saturday’s Division II district finals at GHS. Howard placed fifth and did not qualify for the regional. Photo by John Coffman Photography Urbana’s Kellen Thomas (right) hands off to teammate Jacob Quisenberry during the 400-meter relay on Saturday during the Division II district finals at Graham. The team placed seventh and did not qualify for the regional. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_uhs400relay.jpg Urbana’s Kellen Thomas (right) hands off to teammate Jacob Quisenberry during the 400-meter relay on Saturday during the Division II district finals at Graham. The team placed seventh and did not qualify for the regional. Photo by John Coffman Photography