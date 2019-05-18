Indians win, Cardinals lose in softball

VERSAILLES – Mechanicsburg defeated Southeastern, 8-2, in a Division IV district softball final on Saturday.

Southeastern led, 2-0, after the first inning, but the Indians rallied to take a 5-2 lead after three innings.

For Mechanicsburg, Hanna DeLong was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and 2 RBI, Macy Reed was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, Kasey Schipfer was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple, Daytayviah Rodgers had a double and winning pitcher Francys King had an RBI.

King allowed only four hits and had nine strikeouts.

Mechanicsburg (18-3) advances to play National Trail on Wednesday at Greenville in a regional semifinal.

Triad softball falls

MASON – Felicity-Franklin beat Triad, 4-1, in a Division IV district softball final on Saturday.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but FF scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Triad had only three hits.

Joni Russell took the loss and struck out nine for the Cardinals, who finish the season 14-10 overall.

WL-S softball

West Liberty-Salem will play Brookville on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Wright State in a Division III regional softball semifinal.

Triad’s Joni Russell (pictured) struck out nine in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Felicity-Franklin in a Division IV district softball final. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_russell.jpg Triad’s Joni Russell (pictured) struck out nine in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Felicity-Franklin in a Division IV district softball final. Photo by John Coffman Photography