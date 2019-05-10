Weaver 3 on 3 hoops tourney to be held May 23

The First Annual Weaver Memorial Day 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament will be held on Thursday, May 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Barbara Howell Park on Market Street in Urbana.

The co-ed event is open to players ages 16-30 only.

It is single elimination. each team must submit four players and all games are straight 12 points.

Participants will play at their own risk.

Proceeds benefit mental health and the Recovery Zone.

For information on fees, call Duane Weaver at (937) 508-1789 or Gary Weaver at (937) 478-9573.