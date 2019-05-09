Shady Bowl Speedway to try again on Saturday

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will try its best to hold the season’s first night of racing on Saturday.

The track has had to cancel all three scheduled races thus far due to inclement weather.

Racing this Saturday will be the Dave Nagel Excavating late models, the Amsoil street stocks, the Wooten Automotive modifieds, the Noble Armor Coating mini stocks, a 100-lap Enduro and the make-up event for the Vores Compact cars.

The car count for Vores is nearly 40.

In observance of Mother’s Day, the speedway will offer all mothers $2 off general admission.

Racing will start on Saturday at 7 p.m.

This photo shows action from one of the enduros held last season at Shady Bowl Speedway with three- and four-wide racing. The first 100-lap enduro will take place Saturday at Shady Bowl – weather permitting. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_enduro.jpg This photo shows action from one of the enduros held last season at Shady Bowl Speedway with three- and four-wide racing. The first 100-lap enduro will take place Saturday at Shady Bowl – weather permitting.