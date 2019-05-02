UU’s Carney earns MEC honors

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. – Urbana University’s Chase Carney has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Baseball Player of the Week.

Carney, a junior from Cincinnati, batted .567 (17-30) with eight doubles and eight RBI for the week.

He posted a 1.451 OPS with zero strikeouts, bumping him to 33rd nationally in the toughest-to-strikeout category.

In total, Carney recorded six multi-hit efforts in eight games last week including four outings with three hits.

He went a combined 10 for 14 (.714) in a four-game series against Fairmont State with six doubles. He also produced three multi-hit games in the weekend sweep of Wheeling Jesuit.

Carney leads all MEC players with nine three-hit performances – an NCAA Division II-era school record.

He caught fire in April, finishing the month with a .479 batting average and is currently hitting .409 in conference games.

UU has had seven players named MEC Player of the Week since the conference formed in 2013-14. Carney is the first since former all-conference infielder Damario Brown (’16) earned the weekly honor on April 25, 2016.

Also, the Blue Knights have had four players recognized as MEC Pitcher of the Week with Jackson Everman and Austin Mace (’16) winning the award twice.

Weather permitting, UU hosts Notre Dame College in the home finale today at Blue Knight Field.

The team will hold Senior Day recognition prior to the 1 p.m. first pitch.

The Blue Knights (14-29) are set to close the season Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader at NDC.

Urbana University’s Chase Carney (pictured) has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Baseball Player of the Week. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_carney.jpeg Urbana University’s Chase Carney (pictured) has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Baseball Player of the Week.