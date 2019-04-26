UU upends Wright State-Lake

CELINA, Ohio – Robbie Guerrero’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the 10th inning sparked the Urbana University baseball team’s rally past Wright State University-Lake Campus in a 10-5 road win for the Blue Knights.

Freshman Tyler Dellerman homered for the third straight day and finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 4 for 4 with four runs scored. He’s now up to seven home runs on the season, three shy of the NCAA Division II-era school record.

Additionally, Josh Hagans went 3 for 5 in his third start with a pair of RBI. Guerrero posted two hits along with Daniel Quiroz, while Triad graduate Briley Harlan and Justin Donovan registered RBI base knocks.

UU (10-29) led after five innings when Taylor Lane’s sacrifice fly plated Deion Tubbs following the speedster’s one-out triple to right field. Then, the host Lakers plated three runs in the seventh to take a one-run lead, but Guerrero and Hagans notched back-to-back singles to bring across the tying run in the eighth.

Sophomore right-hander Ryan Townsend (2-0) earned his second relief win, tossing four shutout frames with three strikeouts. He took over for freshman starter Brett Bell in the seventh. Bell surrendered five runs on four hits and four walks. He struck out two batters.

Lake (18-8) had the winning run on base in the ninth following a leadoff walk, but Donovan gunned down the runner during a steal attempt to extinguish the threat.

The Blue Knights outhit the Lakers 14-7 while the hosts committed four defensive errors.

UU swept the season series against Lake while picking up its first victory in extra innings this season (1-4).

MEC North foe Wheeling Jesuit is next up as the Blue Knights hit the road this weekend for a four-game series in Wheeling, W. Va.

UU softball notes

The Urbana University softball team announced weekend schedule changes due to rainy weather on Friday.

UU will now play today and Sunday with doubleheaders on each day starting at noon. The Blue Knights host the Wheeling Jesuit Cardinals today and welcome the West Liberty Hilltoppers in Sunday’s home finale. Senior Day recognition will still take place as scheduled today.

