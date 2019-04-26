Triad hires Winslow as new football coach

NORTH LEWISBURG – Zachary Winslow has been hired as Triad High School’s new football coach, replacing Joe Cardinal.

Triad had 23 applicants and 3 rounds of interviews that involved parents, teachers, students and administrators, according to Triad Superintendent Vickie Hoffman.

Winslow brings to the district over 10 years of coaching experience at the high school level.

During his time at North Union, he served as the varsity assistant, JV defensive and offensive coordinator and head freshman coach. While there, the football team qualified for the playoffs in 2009-2013 and 2015, with victories in 2012 and 2013.

The team won conference titles from 2009-2012.

For the past three years, Winslow has been the varsity assistant, defensive and offensive coordinator at Elgin Local Schools.

“It is Zachary’s enthusiasm to shape the program, his drive to get started right away and his passion for building relationships with our athletes and community that made him stand out in the interview process,” said Hoffman. “The district is eager to have Zachary on the Triad team and cannot wait to see him continue to move the program in a positive direction. Zachary is excited and I am confident that he will be an excellent role model for our students, staff and community.”

According to Hoffman, Winslow’s employment recommendation will be made at the May 16 Board of Education meeting at which time he will be officially hired.

