The Urbana University baseball team fell twice to visiting Fairmont State on Tuesday by final scores of 6-5 and 10-7.

UU (9-29) came up short by leaving the tying run in scoring position after trailing 6-0 in the first game. Then, the Blue Knights ended the second game with the tying run at the plate after falling behind 7-0.

On the season, UU is 6-14 in matchups decided by three or fewer runs.

UU junior Chase Carney kept rolling at the dish, finishing the four-game series 10 for 14 (.714) at the plate with six doubles, four RBI and six runs scored. He’s hitting .403 in conference games while reaching base in 11 straight outings. On Tuesday, Carney went 3 for 3 with two doubles in the opener to post his third game in a row with three base knocks.

In addition, freshman Tyler Dellerman homered in Tuesday’s second game, running his season total to a team-high six home runs.

In the first game, junior Daniel Quiroz produced two hits and has hit safely in 10 of the previous 13 contests. Senior Mickey Losey tripled, while freshman Briley Harlan of Triad High School and senior Austin Pratt each had a double. Pratt extended his hitting streak to six.

Starter Logan Fisher got stronger on the mound as the game wore on, allowing just one hit after the third inning. However, the freshman right-hander was tagged with the loss after giving up six earned runs on seven hits early on. He finished with six strikeouts and six walks.

Both teams had nine hits in the first game while the visitors outhit the Blue Knights 11-6 in the nightcap.

In Game 2, freshman Hunter Cohee suffered the loss in two-and-third innings of work. Sophomore Chase Jessee and junior Robbie Guerrero III were solid in relief to keep the Blue Knights within striking distance. Guerrero also went 2 for 4 with a double and pair of RBI.

Fairmont’s Zach Musgrove homered in both games and produced three RBI in each contest to lead the Fighting Falcons.

Urbana University’s Daniel Quiroz (pictured) had two hits in Tuesday’s first game. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_uuquiroz.jpg Urbana University’s Daniel Quiroz (pictured) had two hits in Tuesday’s first game.