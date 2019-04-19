Concord sweeps UU in softball

ATHENS, W. Va. – The Urbana University softball team fell twice at Concord by scores of 10-2 and 8-4, capping a stretch of six games in three days.

In the first game at Concord, UU jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Mykee Holtz’s two-run single in the first inning. The junior sent a line drive back up the middle with two outs after Jenna VanHoose led off the game with a base knock. However, the Blue Knights had only one hit over the final five frames.

Concord scored multiple runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to put the game out of reach. The Mountain Lions racked up 15 hits, led by first baseman Sarah Thompson (3 for 4, HR, 3 RBI).

In the second game, UU drew first blood again and led 4-2 after three innings. But, the momentum swung in the fourth as the host Mountain Lions put up a five spot and held on the rest of the way.

Holtz and Kayleigh Pate each homered, marking the first time a pair of Blue Knights went deep in a game this season. Holtz recorded a single-season high with her fourth home run. The solo shot in the second inning was also the ninth of her career. Pate’s third career homer also went for a solo blast in the third inning and it was her second long ball of the season.

Concord outhit UU 11-6 in the nightcap and the Blue Knights were charged with four errors. VanHoose went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Izzy Helm notched a base hit. CU’s Laura Thompson went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI.

UU (5-41) plays at Ohio Christian on Wednesday before closing out the season at home against Wheeling Jesuit and West Liberty the following weekend.

