Racing at Shady Bowl cancelled due to weather

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway fell victim to rain and cold temperatures today.

The event was to be the season-opener.

The CRA Series Street Stocks, Vores Compacts and Thundercars will now try for next Saturday.

The CRA street stocks will go 200 laps with the winner receiving $3,000. The Heath Farms Thunder Cars are set to run 50 laps with $500 awaiting the winner.

The VORES Series for front-wheel drive racers is a 30-lap affair with the winner taking home $750. A field of over 50 is expected for the race.

Track owner Rick Young has announced that the track and Wootens Automotive and Towing have teamed up to erect an electronic scoreboard in turn three and four. Hopes are to have it up and running in 30 days.

There is a time change for this event as racing will start one hour earlier (6 p.m.).