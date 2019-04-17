Blue Knights defeat Findlay

UU starting pitcher Brett Bell (pictured) threw seven shutout frames with eight strikeouts in his first career start on Wednesday. The Blue Knights scored three runs in the 8th inning to beat visiting Findlay, 5-2. Triad graduate Briley Harlan had an RBI in the contest.

