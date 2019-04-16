Graham Boosters host Monte Carlo Night April 27

ST. PARIS – The Graham Athletic Boosters will be hosting a Monte Carlo fundraiser on April 27 starting at 7 p.m. at the Urbana VFW.

Tickets are $10 presale and $15 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the high school athletes at Graham High School.

There will be many games for everyone including black jack, poker, 50/50, raffles, door prizes and more. You must be 21 to attend.

Anyone who is interested in purchasing tickets may contact the athletic director at (937) 663-0001, president of Graham Boosters at (937) 408-8504 or Vice-President at (937) 869-4869.