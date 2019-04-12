WL-S girls, boys sweep six-team track meet

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty-Salem hosted a six-team track meet at Tiger Stadium.

On the girls’ side, the Tigers won 14 out of 17 events to claim the team title.

Mechanicsburg was third and Triad was fourth.

Junior Lydia Moell had a big night for the Tigers placing first and setting two school records in the long jump (16-5.5) and pole vault (11-6). Moell also placed first in the 300 meter hurdles (50.70).

Also winning their events were Addy Johnson 100 meter hurdles (19.04), Alex Burton 100 meter dash (13.28), Emily Hollar 200 meter dash (26.98), Katelyn Stapleton 400 meter dash 1:01.66, Megan Adams 800 meter run (2:30.01), Grace Adams 1,600 meter run (5:53.85), Mandy Weaver high jump (4’10), the 4×800 relay team of Megan Adams, Madison Bahan, Grace Adams and Katelyn Stapleton (10:14.51), the 4×200 relay team of Kaylee LeVan, Emily Hollar, Alex Burton and Grace Estes (1:50.84), the 4×100 relay team of Kaylee Levan, Lydia Moell, Megan Dillon and Alex Burton (53.34) and the 4×400 relay team of Emily Hollar, Grace Estes, Gabby Hollar, and Katelyn Stapleton (4:16.75).

Placing second were Kaylee LeVan 100 meter dash (13.49) and long jump (15-8), Grace Estes 200 meter dash (27.62), Madison Bahan 400 meter dash (1:02.73), Addy Johnson 300 meter hurdles (58.12), Megan Dillon pole vault (9-6), Savannah Weaver in high jump (4-8) and Anna McGill shot put (28-2) and discus (94-1).

For Mechanicsburg, Lani Wilhelm placed 3rd in the 100 dash with a 14.5, Emelee Porter placed 2nd in the 1,600 with a 6:39.28, the 4×100 relay team of Lani Wilhelm, Aimee Asper, Gloria Terry and Kameron Loveless placed 2nd with a 56.24, the 4x400m relay team of Lani Wilhelm, Emelee Porter, Gloria Terry, and Charli Hawk placed 2nd with a 56.24 and Payton Murphy won the discus with a 97-7.

For Triad, Kayleigh Boldman was second in the 800 and the 4×800 team of Anna Delaunay, Tabitha Gaier, Jaden Martin and Boldman was second.

The WL-S boys also won the meet, with Triad second and Mechanicsburg fifth.

Winning events for the Tigers were Konner Smith in the pole vault (12-00), Ethan Cole in the 300 hurdles (44.51), the 4×200 relay, the 4×400 relay and the 4×800 relay.

Second place went to Alex Fitzpatrick (high jump), Jack Eggleston (400), Isaac Brown (800) and the 4×100 relay.

Third went to Tyler Douthwaite (long jump), Noah Wilcoxon (shot put), Ian Wolfe (100, 200), Gavin Harrison (1600) and Trenton Douthwaite (300H).

Winning events for the Cardinals were Andrew O’Neal in the 800 (2:10.99), Eli O’Brien in the 200 (23.94), Chris Roy in the 3,200 (12:04.57), Hayden Simpson in the 110 hurdles (18.66) and the 4×100 team of Mason Harper, Hayden Simpson, Dylan Van Tassell and Eli O’Brien (48.96).

Eli O’Brien (100) was second, along with Andrew O’Neal (1,600), Dominick McFarland (200), the 4×200 team of Hayden Simpson, Mason Harper, Dylan Van Tassell and Eli O’Brien, the 4×400 team of Dimitri Hollingsworth, Eli Carson, Dominick McFarland and Andrew O’Neal, and Dylan Van Tassell (long jump).

Third went to Tavin Yorgason (3,200), the 4×800 team of Eli Carson, Chris Roy, Dominick McFarland and Andrew O’Neal and Riley Louck (shot put).

For Mechanicsburg, Chayse Propst won the 100 in 11.53, Josh Spinner won the 1,600 in 4:52.53, the 4x400m relay team of Chayse Propst, Josh Spinner, Trent Gaus and Mason Ritchason placed 3rd with a 4:02.6, Caleb Spinner placed 3rd in discus with a 110-3 and Joey Mascadri placed 2nd in pole vault with an 11-6.

West Liberty-Salem will compete at the Graham Invitational on Friday.

JH track

The Mechanicsburg junior high track and field teams competed at Fairbanks on Wednesday.

Matthew Westfall won the 800 and Elaya Stapleton won the shot put.

The boys 4×400 team was second, with the girls 4×100 team third. Also in third were Stapleton (high jump, discus) and Anna Mascadri (long jump).