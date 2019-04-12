Falcons shut down ’Climbers

Graham defeated Urbana, 6-2, in CBC/MRD baseball on Wednesday.

Brady Anderson took the mound for the Falcons, pitching a complete-game no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and 6 walks.

For the Falcons, Josh Lewis was 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI, Caleb Horner 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI and Josh Dooley was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Gabe Spiers and Austin Rooney each picked up an RBI for Urbana.

UHS (1-8) plays at Greeneview today while Graham (7-2-1) travels to London.

GHS softball wins

Graham defeated Urbana, 17-5, in CBC/MRD softball on Wednesday.

For Graham, Sara Masters was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, Lindsay Brayton was 3 for 5 with 3 RBI, Alyssa Theodor was 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI, Morgan Pine was 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and Lexi Mullen was 3 for 5 with 3 RBI.

Pine got the win, allowing three hits over 3.3 innings of work.

For the Hillclimbers, Maleah Murphy was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, Marah Donohoe was 1 for 3 with two runs scored, Emily Skelley was 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Cady Perry was 1 for 3 with a run scored.

“They hit, but our defense was able to make the plays,” GHS Coach Ralph Foster said.

On Friday, Graham (6-5) plays at London while Urbana (1-8) plays at Shawnee.

