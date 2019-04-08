UU softball falls to Shepherd in extra innings

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. – The Urbana University softball team fell 4-3 in extra innings to Shepherd University and dropped the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader 7-1 to the host Rams.

GAME 1

UU tied the game 1-1 in the second inning as Mackenzie Frantz crossed the plate on a first-and-third base-running play. However, the Blue Knights managed just two hits over the final four frames against Rams’ pitcher Taylor Stock, who improved to 12-1.

Shepherd claimed a 4-1 lead with three runs in the third. The Rams tacked on two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to close out the scoring.

UU’s Izzy Helm also pitched well, allowing three earned runs on six hits with three walks. The Blue Knights committed three errors in the field.

Center fielder Jenna VanHoose went 2 for 2 to lead UU at the plate. Designated player Madison Bryant notched her seventh double.

GAME 2

The second game went back-and-forth as UU grabbed a lead on Mia Smallwood’s RBI single in the first inning. Then, Britney Bonno’s single in the second put the Blue Knights ahead 2-1.

Shepherd climbed back again to even the score in the third, and then the Rams took a 3-2 lead on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Down to their final out, the Blue Knights got a clutch hit as Bryant’s single up the middle scored VanHoose to tie the score at 3-3.

Kayleigh Pate tossed another gem in the circle, retiring the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to force extras.

UU recorded two hits in the eighth, including a leadoff single from Mykee Holtz, but the Blue Knights couldn’t push a run across.

That opened the door for the Rams to take advantage of two Blue Knight errors in the eighth, which allowed the winning run to score.

UU outhit Shepherd 9-6 with multi-hit efforts from Smallwood, VanHoose and Bonno.

UU (5-29) travels to Tiffin today for a non-conference doubleheader before returning home for Wednesday’s league matchup against Notre Dame.