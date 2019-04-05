UU awarded $10K grant to aid men’s volleyball

The Urbana University Department of Athletics has announced that a $10,000 grant from MotorMVB Foundation has been received to help establish the UU men’s volleyball program.

The MotorMVB Foundation (www.MotorMVB.com) is a non-profit organization with a mission to stimulate the growth of men’s volleyball at all levels in the United States.

While there are 218 collegiate programs nationwide, the organization’s goal is to help fund an increase to 380 programs by the start of the 2026-27 academic year. Volleyball has become the fastest-growing team sport in America for high school boys, growing by 21% over the last five years.

“On behalf of Urbana University and the Department of Athletics, I am pleased and grateful to accept this grant from MotorMVB,” UU Executive Director of Athletics Larry Cox said. “This will assist us in launching our men’s volleyball program which we are all very excited about. I would like to thank Wade Garard (CEO) and John Speraw (Chairman of the Board) for their generosity and their commitment to growing intercollegiate men’s volleyball.”

“Thanks to the generosity of passionate volleyball donors all over the country, we are thrilled to provide support to Urbana University athletics as they add men’s volleyball. Larry Cox is committed to excellence at Urbana and we are convinced that Urbana men’s volleyball will be a thriving program for many years to come,” said Garard.

“It is exciting to see the growth of men’s collegiate volleyball at the NCAA D-II level,” said Speraw, who is also head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team and head coach at UCLA. “With increases in boys’ participation at the youth and high school levels, the state of Ohio is more and more becoming a hotbed for talent in our sport. Having a program at Urbana is important for this continued growth.”

The Blue Knights will begin competition in men’s volleyball next spring (2020) under head coach Andrew Palmer.

UCC to host MEC tourney

Urbana Country Club will be hosting its first-ever collegiate conference golf tournament when Urbana University and the other members of the Mountain East Conference tee off on Sunday morning.

The tournament will conclude on Monday.