Blue Knight baseball team goes 2-2 at home

The Urbana University baseball team stretched its win streak to three after a sweep of Glenville State in frigid temperatures Sunday at Blue Knight Field.

UU was swept by visiting West Virginia Wesleyan on Monday by scores of 9-7 and 5-2.

After trailing in both games on Sunday, UU (5-18, 2-10) won by scores of 6-4 and 6-5 to record its first conference victories. It was the first home doubleheader sweep since April 17, 2016, as the Blue Knights improved to 3-4 at home this season.

SUNDAY GAME 1

Glenville scored three runs in the first inning and led 4-0 after three complete, but UU rallied with three runs in each of the fourth and fifth frames.

Senior Mickey Losey ignited the comeback with an RBI single to get UU on the board and then delivered a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth. Losey’s first blast of the season followed up freshman Tyler Dellerman’s game-tying RBI double.

Losey and junior Taylor Lane led UU with two hits while Dellerman and fellow freshman Justin Donovan both produced RBI knocks.

Despite the rough start, Cole Weaver found his groove on the mound in the later stages of the game.

The freshman right-hander gave up two earned runs and struck out a season-high seven batters with one walk. He improved to 2-3 on the year by scattering six hits, including only two base knocks over the final four frames.

The Blue Knights outhit the Pioneers 10-6.

SUNDAY GAME 2

Jackson Everman earned his second relief win in as many appearances as UU held on in Game 2.

In the final at-bat, Glenville had three runners reach and the tying run on third, but Everman buckled down to close the door. The right-hander sat down eight in a row after taking over in the fourth inning.

UU scored in each of the first five innings, including a clutch two-run double from junior Robbie Guerrero III to regain a 5-4 lead in the fourth. GSC had scored three times in the top half to go up 4-3. Guerrero has been clutch all season for the Blue and Grey with seven of his team-high 10 doubles producing runs.

The Blue Knights added what would prove to be the winning run on Griffen Stevens’ infield single in the fifth.

Stevens and junior Chase Carney led UU with two hits. Carney tied the game 1-1 in the first on his first triple as a Blue Knight.

Freshman left-hander Dylan Whisman went 3.1 innings in his third start, allowing four earned runs on eight hits in the no-decision.

The Pioneers outhit the Blue Knights 10-7 but fell victim to four errors in the field.